AP College Football Poll 2019-20: Final Top 25 Rankings After CFP Championship

Following their 42-25 win over the Clemson Tigers in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the 15-0 LSU Tigers finished as the No. 1 team in the final 2019-20 Associated Press Top 25 Poll of the season.

LSU, Clemson and Ohio State occupied the top three spots after reaching the CFP, while fellow playoff team Oklahoma dropped all the way to seventh after getting trounced 63-28 by LSU in the semifinal:

1. LSU (15-0)

2. Clemson (14-1)

3. Ohio State (13-1)

4. Georgia (12-2)

5. Oregon (12-2)

6. Florida (11-2)

7. Oklahoma (12-2)

8. Alabama (11-2)

9. Penn State (11-2)

10. Minnesota (11-2)

11. Wisconsin (10-4)

12. Notre Dame (11-2)

13. Baylor (11-3)

14. Auburn (9-4)

15. Iowa (10-3)

16. Utah (11-3)

17. Memphis (12-2)

18. Michigan (9-4)

19. Appalachian State (13-1)

20. Navy (11-2)

21. Cincinnati (11-3)

22. Air Force (11-2)

23. Boise State (12-2)

24. UCF (10-3)

25. Texas (8-5)

By virtue of Monday's win, LSU finished the season as the No. 1 team in the nation for the first time since 2007, when the Tigers defeated Ohio State in the BCS National Championship Game.

Senior quarterback Joe Burrow turned in another massive performance for the Tigers on Monday, throwing for 463 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 58 yards and another score.

For the season, the Heisman Trophy winner completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, an FBS-record 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns as well.

On the heels of what was essentially a flawless season, Burrow is the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL draft to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Trevor Lawrence, meanwhile, is the favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2021 draft despite struggling versus LSU (18-of-37 for 234 yards with no touchdowns to go with 49 rushing yards and a score).

The loss was the first of Lawrence's collegiate career and Clemson's first in two years. Even in defeat, head coach Dabo Swinney's team deserved the No. 2 ranking after its come-from-behind victory over Ohio State in the semifinal.

Like Clemson, OSU figures to be back in the mix next season with quarterback Justin Fields returning after finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

One quarterback who won't be back is Jake Fromm, who announced his entry into the 2020 draft. He and Georgia essentially fell one win short of the CFP, but the Bulldogs still finished fourth in the final AP ranking thanks to a 12-2 record that included a win over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Rounding out the top five are the Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks, who also went 12-2 and beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. Like Georgia and LSU, the Ducks will have a new quarterback next season, with Justin Herbert graduating and entering the NFL draft.

Other teams of note include the Alabama Crimson Tide, whose eighth-place ranking represents their worst end-of-season ranking since finishing 10th in 2010. An injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa essentially derailed their year, but they figure to be back in the national title picture next season.

Also, Memphis finished as the top Group of Five team in the final rankings at No. 17 after going 12-2 and winning the American Athletic Conference.

The 19-24 spots are made up entirely of Group of Five teams as well, with Appalachian State, Navy, Cincinnati, Air Force, Boise State and UCF, in that order.