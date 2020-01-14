Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says It's Too Early for Mason Greenwood England Call-Up

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said it's too early to discuss a potential England call-up for starlet Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood—who turned 18 in October—made his professional debut for United in March 2019, but the teenager has exploded onto the senior stage this season with nine goals for the first team thus far.

England captain Harry Kane is a doubt for UEFA Euro 2020 after a hamstring injury ruled him out until April, but Solskjaer called for calm over talk regarding Greenwood as a replacement, per Sky Sports' Husmukh Kerai:

"I think Mason will have a top career and a long career, let the boy settle in now before we talk about England or the Euros.

"His focus has to be just on playing more for us and improving.

"When he plays well for us, that will happen by itself. He's been picked for England's under-21s lately. He's just focusing on his football."

Greenwood scored five minutes after his introduction against Norwich City at Old Trafford on Sunday, showing predatory instinct from the edge of the box to wrap up a 4-0 home win:

The youngster has already scored once in four appearances for England's under-21 and could prove his senior credentials in the months to come, especially if Kane fails to recover in time.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has shown a willingness to offer young players international chances in almost three-and-a-half years leading the team. He handed senior England debuts to James Maddison (23), Callum Hudson-Odoi (19), Declan Rice and Mason Mount (both 21) in the past 12 months alone.

Statman Dave hailed Greenwood's eye for goal after he fired home another finish from outside the box against the Canaries:

England will host Italy and Denmark in a pair of friendlies at Wembley Stadium in late March. The'll have two more friendlies against Austria and Romania in June, concluding their preparations one week before their Euro 2020 campaign begins against 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia on June 14.

Greenwood could be considered for selection should he maintain his current pace in front of goal—he's scored on average once every 133.7 minutes in senior competitions for United this term.

It says a lot that the youngster has not looked out of his depth alongside attacking partners Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, per ESPN FC:

Solskjaer knows the importance of his forward line at present and is understandably eager to limit their distractions, with Greenwood only just setting out on his journey as a senior talent.

The academy gem has earned talk of an international call-up despite making only three senior league starts in his career, and his soaring potential could soon create a new dilemma for Solskjaer.