LSU Wins 2020 CFP Championship: Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIJanuary 14, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers, Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers and Grant Delpit #7 of the LSU Tigers celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Clemson Tigers 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The No. 1 LSU Tigers finished the 2019 college football season undefeated and with the College Football Playoff national championship in hand after defeating the reigning champion No. 3 Clemson Tigers 42-25 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday night.

The title held a little extra significance because it was won in Louisiana—something LSU is familiar with:

Clemson looked in prime position to become back-to-back champs with an early 17-7 lead, but LSU roared back with 21 unanswered points before halftime.

Clemson cut its deficit to 28-25 early in the third but got not closer, and LSU celebrated when the final whistle blew:

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow was the central piece to LSU's comeback and eventual blowout victory, just as he had been all season:

Burrow's parents soaked it all in after LSU converted a 4th-and-3 late in the fourth quarter:

Afterward, Burrow couldn't wait to decorate his ring finger:

He was embraced by LSU product Odell Beckham Jr. after the trophy presentation:

Former LSU head coach Les Miles as well as former Tigers Davon Godchaux and Tyrann Mathieu congratulated the program:

Jarvis Landry said the championship helped to ease the pain from LSU's 21-0 loss to Alabama in the BCS championship game during the 2011 season:

Odell Beckham Jr.—Landry's former Tigers and current Cleveland Browns teammate—made sure to soak in the moment:

It was a moment of validation for head coach Ed Orgeron, too, whose famous "Geaux Tigers" seeped throughout LSU Nation:

Even rapper Boosie Badazz couldn't contain his excitement:

Burrow is likely headed to the Cincinnati Bengals as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but LSU faithful should expect to remain title contenders with Orgeron overseeing the program.

