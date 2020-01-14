Super Bowl 2020: Latest Odds, Predictions and More for NFL Championship Game

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

And then there were four.

The remaining field in contention for Super Bowl LIV come from all facets of the football world.

The San Francisco 49ers have been among the league's very best all season. The Kansas City Chiefs boast the reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and a seven-game winning streak. The Green Bay Packers floated just under the radar, which shouldn't be possible for a No. 2 seed with Aaron Rodgers under center. Finally, the AFC's sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans are still standing, largely on the shoulders of dynamic running back Derrick Henry.

Theoretically, they all have a 25 percent chance of hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy and planning a championship parade in the next month. But oddsmakers don't give everyone the same shot at success.

So, after laying out each club's Super Bowl odds, per Caesars Sportsbook, we'll examine what must happen for all four teams to capture the crown—and how we think this will play out.

Super Bowl LIV Odds

Kansas City Chiefs +110 ($100 bet wins $110)

San Francisco 49ers +145

Tennessee Titans +750

Green Bay Packers +850

The Four Paths To Championship Bliss

Kansas City Chiefs



With Tennessee on the docket and both NFC teams possessing potent rushing games, the Chiefs may not win the time of possession battle in either week. That's OK since an Andy Reid offense led by Mahomes is built to strike quickly.

Kansas City needs to jump on its opponents. If the quarterback is letting it fly and finding Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill or any other blazing receiver, the Chiefs can put teams on their heels. Few, if any, have the firepower to go toe-to-toe with this passing attack, and the quicker Kansas City piles up the points, the easier it becomes to make the opposition one-dimensional.

Once opposing defenses back off to contain Mahomes, the Chiefs need enough from Damien Williams to give themselves some semblance of balance. From there, Kansas City's defense simply needs to be opportunistic, with the pass rush causing havoc (specifically, Frank Clark and a hopefully healthy Chris Jones) and Tyrann Mathieu racing all over the secondary.

San Francisco 49ers

This is not the time for the 49ers to get cute. Their formula for success—relentless rushing, efficient passing and generating pressure from the defensive front four—has proved itself in the championship round several times over. (Looking at you, 2007 New York Giants).

San Francisco invested heavily in its defensive front for a reason. When Dee Ford is on the field, the Niners can bring pressure from both edges with him and Nick Bosa, plus penetrate from the interior with DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas. Each is a former first-round pick, and each had at least one sack in Saturday's 27-10 handling of the Minnesota Vikings.

If the Niners can bring pressure without blitzing, they can flash their coverage chops (especially Richard Sherman) and have their speedy linebackers fly to the ball-carriers. On offense, they need at least one hot hand at running back, then it's up to Jimmy Garoppolo to avoid mistakes and find ways to get George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and the rest of the pass-catchers in open space.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans should treat Derrick Henry the way Christopher Walken treats cowbells—there's no such thing as too much.

With bruising power and breakaway speed no 6'3", 247-pounder should be able to possess, Henry has already raced his way into the record books with three straight 180-plus-yard rushing efforts. Establishing him early and often allows Tennessee to control the clock, keeps its defense fresh and frees Ryan Tannehill to take on only game-manager duties.

If Henry is in the ballpark of 30-plus carries, good things are probably happening for the Titans. Tack on stingy defense, mistake-free football from Tannehill and some electric moments by rookie receiver A.J. Brown, and the Titans could be celebrating the franchise's first Super Bowl win.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay either needs Hall of Fame-caliber play from Aaron Rodgers or Aaron Jones—preferably both. This symbiotic relationship is key to the Packers' success, and when the passing and rushing games are clicking simultaneously, they are hard to stop.

Finding ways to get Davante Adams into one-on-one matchups is critical. That probably means getting more receivers involved—Green Bay's other wideouts are talented but inexperienced—but it's also on head coach Matt LaFleur and Co. to scheme Adams into favorable situations.

Defensively, it's all about Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith getting to the quarterback. There's enough juice between them—25.5 combined sacks—that Green Bay shouldn't need much extra help and can instead focus most of its remaining personnel on coverage.

While no hole feels too daunting with Rodgers under center, the Packers are best when his pass attempts are in the low-to-mid 30s, and not the 40s or 50s.

Predictions

The Titans are more than a good story. Henry is on a ridiculous run, Tannehill's ability to extend plays with his legs adds a new twist to the typical game-manager role, and this defense has silenced some dominant offenses in recent weeks.

But the Chiefs have a massive advantage at quarterback, and you know Arrowhead Stadium will be rocking. Kansas City's ability to keep putting points on the board will be more than Tennessee can take.

Over in the NFC, the Packers-Niners rematch will be much closer than the first time around (a 37-8 smackdown by San Francisco at home). Rodgers will be...well, Rodgers, and he'll likely find Adams enough times for Green Bay to have a pulse late in the game.

But San Francisco's pass rush will ultimately force an untimely mistake, and Garoppolo will play his way into franchise lore by engineering a clock-killing drive to survive.

Skipping down to South Beach for Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs look set to snag an early lead on some Mahomes magic, probably in the form of a deep bomb to Hill. The Niners, though, have the talent to chip away with their ground game, and Kittle will prove why he's such a matchup problem by either outrunning a linebacker or bulldozing a safety (or maybe both).

If San Francisco takes a lead into the fourth quarter, this time around, Kyle Shanahan won't overthink things. Instead, he'll trust his stable of running backs, and either Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert or Matt Breida will reward that trust with the coffin-closing score.