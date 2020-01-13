LSU's Ed Orgeron Reportedly Punched Himself Hyping Up Players, Suffered Cut

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during warm ups before a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

It's safe to say LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was fired up for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

As SB Nation shared, the ESPN broadcast of the game noted Orgeron accidentally cut himself with a punch while attempting to hype up his players at practice:

That won't do anything to take away from the coach's already-legendary status as a source of energy for the SEC champions. It also wasn't particularly surprising seeing as how he was hyping up the New Orleans crowd with fist bumps and the attitude he is known for prior to Monday's contest:

Why wouldn't Orgeron be fired up?

This has been a magical season for the Tigers with quarterback Joe Burrow holding the Heisman Trophy and wins over the likes of Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma under their belt.

All that stands in their way of a national title is Clemson.

Orgeron may want to celebrate responsibly if he wins, though, seeing as how he already cut himself getting pumped up in practice.

