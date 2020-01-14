CFP National Championship 2020: Stats, Box Score for Clemson vs. LSU

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

In front of a purple-and-gold New Orleans crowd, the LSU Tigers wrapped up an undefeated season with a 42-25 victory over the Clemson Tigers in the national championship.

Early on, Ed Orgeron's squad encountered serious resistance from a stout Clemson defense. The ACC powerhouse forced four punts on LSU's first five possessions and built a 17-7 lead in the process.

But thanks to a mismatch that favored receiver Ja'Marr Chase, LSU surged ahead in the second quarter.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow put together another huge performance, finishing off a legendary 2019 season. The records he and LSU broke are a key takeaway from the championship.

Stat Leaders

LSU

Joe Burrow, QB: 31-of-49, 463 YDS, 5 TD, 0 INT; 14 CAR, 58 YDS, 1 TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB: 16 CAR, 110 YDS; 5 REC, 54 YDS

Ja'Marr Chase, WR: 9 REC, 221 YDS, 2 TD

Thaddeus Moss, TE: 5 REC, 36 YDS, 2 TD

Clemson

Trevor Lawrence, QB: 18-of-37, 234 YDS, 0 TD, 0 INT; 10 CAR, 49 YDS, 1 TD

Travis Etienne, RB: 15 CAR, 78 YDS, 1 TD; 3 REC, 52 YDS

Justyn Ross, WR: 5 REC, 76 YDS

Tee Higgins, WR: 3 REC, 52 YDS; 1 CAR, 36 YDS, 1 TD

Burrow, LSU Set Records in Title Win

Throughout the 2019 campaign, Burrow steadily etched himself into LSU history. He broke the program's single-game touchdown record, cruised past the single-season yardage total and absolutely obliterated the single-season touchdowns mark.

And against Clemson, he finalized a memorable record.

With a third-quarter score to tight end Thaddeus Moss, Burrow surpassed former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan in passing touchdowns. Brennan had thrown 58 in 2006. Burrow reached 60 by the end of Monday's contest.

Despite playing only two seasons, Burrow collected a program-high 76 career touchdown passes and 9,333 yards of total offense. He ranks second with 8,565 passing yards.

"He's one of the greatest players in LSU history," Orgeron told reporters. "He's on a soapbox for the state of Louisiana and LSU. We are so grateful for Joe Burrow."

In two College Football Playoff games, the senior accumulated 1,036 yards of total offense and accounted for 14 touchdowns.

The LSU offense as a whole set an FBS record too.

Yes, having a 15th game proved vital in this pursuit, and the context matters. Still, they racked up 726 points this season to break the previous mark of 723 by 2013 Florida State.

Considering the competition in the championship, the accomplishment is especially impressive. Clemson boasted the nation's most efficient pass defense entering the game and made it difficult on Burrow, despite his final line.

"They had a great plan coming in," Burrow said. "We knew they would. Brent Venables is the best in the country at what he does, and he was mixing up the looks. I honestly couldn't figure out where they were blitzing from all night."

Nevertheless, the expected No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft identified the right answers to the blitzing problems.

And now, thanks to Burrow, LSU is the national champion.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.