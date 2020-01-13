Ivan Rabb Waived by Knicks Amid Report of Kenny Wooten 2-Way Contract

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Big man Ivan Rabb's time with the New York Knicks has come to an end before he even played a game for them this season.

New York waived Rabb on Monday, with Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reporting the club will sign forward Kenny Wooten of G League Westchester to a two-year deal as a corresponding move.

Rabb entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2017 draft out of California and played a combined 85 games in his first two seasons for the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds a night in those contests and signed a two-way contract with New York in October.

However, he has played exclusively in the G League this season for Westchester.

Wooten was a two-time Pac-12 All-Defense selection during his collegiate career with the Oregon Ducks but went undrafted in 2019. Wooten played for the Knicks during Summer League and clearly showed enough in the G League to warrant another look.

The 21-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 blocks a game this season at the G League level.

The 11-29 Knicks are in action again on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.