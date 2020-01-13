Ivan Rabb Waived by Knicks Amid Report of Kenny Wooten 2-Way Contract

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Ivan Rabb brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Big man Ivan Rabb's time with the New York Knicks has come to an end before he even played a game for them this season. 

New York waived Rabb on Monday, with Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reporting the club will sign forward Kenny Wooten of G League Westchester to a two-year deal as a corresponding move.

Rabb entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2017 draft out of California and played a combined 85 games in his first two seasons for the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds a night in those contests and signed a two-way contract with New York in October.

However, he has played exclusively in the G League this season for Westchester.

Wooten was a two-time Pac-12 All-Defense selection during his collegiate career with the Oregon Ducks but went undrafted in 2019. Wooten played for the Knicks during Summer League and clearly showed enough in the G League to warrant another look.

The 21-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 blocks a game this season at the G League level.

The 11-29 Knicks are in action again on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

