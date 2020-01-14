Ranking the 5 Most Likely Opponents for Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 36

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar is the WWE champion and that would usually mean he would face the winner of the Royal Rumble at WrestleMania, but this year is different.

The Beast Incarnate has not only chosen to enter the match himself, but he is also going in at No. 1. This means he has to outlast 29 other Superstars if he is to win the Rumble on January 26.

Whether he claims victory or not, Lesnar is going to be at WrestleMania 36. While he may not have a current rival, there are a handful of Superstars who have good reasons to challenge him from a storyline perspective.

If somebody does eliminate Lesnar from the men's Royal Rumble match, it could kick-start a feud and set up their eventual showdown at the biggest show of the year.

Let's take a look at the five most likely 'Mania opponents for the WWE champion.