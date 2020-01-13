Simon Kjaer Says It's a Dream to Play for AC Milan After Sevilla Loan Move

Claudio Furlan/Associated Press

Simon Kjaer joined AC Milan on loan from Sevilla on Monday, with the defender stating it's "a dream" to play for the San Siro giants.

The seven-time UEFA Champions League winners hold an option to buy the Denmark international at the end of the season.

Speaking to Milan's official website (h/t Football Italia), Kjaer declared his excitement about joining the Rossoneri.

"It's been my dream to play for Milan. They represent an historic club, with some of the toughest champions in history.

"The strongest defenders of all time were at Milan, namely: Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, Franco Baresi and others.

"It's been my dream for many years, and now I'm finally here!"

The club tweeted a welcome to their new capture on Monday:

The Denmark captain arrives shortly after Milan completed the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer when he ended his spell with Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS.

According to Will Griffee for MailOnline, Kjaer and Ibrahimovic previously clashed as opponents. The Swede grabbed the Dane around the throat when Manchester United played Fenerbahce in 2016.

Both men will now be on the same side in Serie A, with Milan in a disappointing 10th in the division.

Kjaer hailed the striker after signing, per the club's website: "Zlatan is Zlatan. He doesn't need my comments nor anyone else's to explain how good he is. Everyone knows his strength. At 30 or 38, he's still the same person I met many times. He might not have the same physique as 10 years ago, but he's still devastating."

The 30-year-old is a well-travelled player who brings with him plenty of experience. Spells with Palermo and Roma have provided the defender with a taste of Italian football.

Kjaer had been on loan at Atalanta since September, but La Dea opted to terminate his loan after only five appearances, opening the door for his move to Milan.