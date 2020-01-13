NFC Championship Game 2020: Packers vs. 49ers TV Info, Odds and Predictions

Ben Margot/Associated Press

When the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens met in Week 13, it felt like it could and possibly should be a preview of Super Bowl LIV. These were the two hottest teams in the NFL, having just three losses between them.

Unfortunately for fans who wanted Round 2, the teams took different paths over the divisional-round weekend.

The Ravens bowed out Saturday, losing to the sixth-seed Tennessee Titans. The 49ers moved on after dismantling the Minnesota Vikings 27-10. They will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, with a trip to the sport's biggest game on the line.

This will be a rematch of the Week 12 meeting that saw the Packers fall 37-8. It was one of the most lopsided results of the regular season, though it's worth noting that it was also the last time that Green Bay tasted defeat.

If the Packers learned enough from the first meeting, they will have a shot at winning this time around.

The 49ers lost in an upset to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, proving that a slip-up in the rematch is entirely possible. San Francisco is still heavily favored by Caesars, but this game truly could go either way.

2020 NFC Championship Game

Who: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, January 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line, Over/Under: SF -7, 45

Preview and Prediction

This game is best-suited for the 49ers in terms of playing style.

The Packers are successful when they efficiently move the ball while limiting the opposing passing game. Offseason acquisitions and pass-rushers like Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith have helped Green Bay to put together a pass defense that ranked 14th in the regular season.

As a team, the Packers produced 41 sacks in 2019. They added another five against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

If the 49ers are forced to lean heavily on the pass, they could be in trouble offensively. However, this is only likely to happen if there are significant injuries in the backfield or if the Packers open up a massive early lead.

Kyle Shanahan's offense is designed to run first, boasting backs like Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida. Mostert was limited by a calf injury against Minnesota, but that shouldn't be an issue moving forward.

San Francisco's run-first philosophy matches up well against Green Bay's 26th-ranked run defense. Shanahan creates a lot of open running lanes with pre-snap movement, creative play calls and misdirection. Mike Pettine's defense, which relies heavily on man coverage and blitz packages, isn't at its best in read-and-react situations.

Shanahan should have little trouble establishing the run, which will leave play action open for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. While Garoppolo didn't put in a lot of work against the Vikings—he went 11-of-19 for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception—he did enough to keep the defense honest.

Defensively, the 49ers might already be giving Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur nightmares. In the first meeting, Green Bay produced just 189 yards of offense and went 2-of-18 on third or fourth down. Rodgers was sacked five times and limited to 104 passing yards.

LaFleur knows that he has to change up his game plan to have a shot this time around.

"I talked to Matt LaFleur about that matchup," Jay Glazer said on Fox's postgame show (h/t Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area. "He said 'last time against the 49ers they beat our butts in every area of the game. I know that going into this week, we're going to have to go, somehow find things that other teams have done successfully against the 49ers, and I've got to implement it this week."

If the Packers hope to see a different outcome, they will need to utilize Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and the running game. Green Bay had some success with this in the first meeting, amassing 117 yards and 4.2 yards per play on the ground.

The challenge lies in keeping the game close enough to pound San Francisco with the running game.

While this contest will likely feature some creative plays, big plays in the secondary and perhaps a little Rodgers magic, it's going to be won in the trenches. This is what gives San Francisco the edge.

Both teams possess high-end offensive lines, but the 49ers have arguably the best defensive front in the league. They should, as it features former first-round picks Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Solomon Thomas and Arik Armstead.

Do the Packers have a chance of reaching Super Bowl LIV? Absolutely. And as the Titans proved Saturday, a chance can be enough. However, Green Bay will need a lot to go its way to pull off the upset. The matchups, both individual and overall, favor San Francisco.

Prediction: San Francisco 30-23