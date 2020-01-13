Report: Bruno Fernandes Linked to Manchester United Transfer for £60M

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes is reportedly on the verge of joining Manchester United for £60 million.

Sports journalist Nicolo Schira reported the two sides are in negotiation over the move:

According to Portuguese outlet Record (h/t MailOnline's Joe Strange), the most important terms of the deal are "already negotiated and understood" following talks between United Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward and Sporting President Frederico Varandas.

Portuguese outlet A Bola noted the move is "imminent," and James Ducker of the Telegraph reported "Fernandes has informed Sporting Lisbon he would like to join Manchester United this month if a deal can be struck between the clubs."



