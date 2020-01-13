Knicks Trade Rumors: NY 'Opposed' to Dealing Future 1st-Round NBA Draft Picks

Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

The New York Knicks could be active before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the team is unwilling to part with any future first-round picks:

"Something worth noting on the trade front for the Knicks: two people in touch with members of the organization in the last few days said that New York remains opposed to sending out any future first-round picks in any trades under consideration.

"This could be posturing from New York during trade season.

"But if the Knicks are indeed committed to keeping their future first-rounders off limits, that would align with the team's strategy for the past five seasons."

The Knicks of past years frequently traded first-round picks, including in deals for Carmelo Anthony, Andrea Bargnani and others.

The practice was also used during the Isiah Thomas era, when the ex-Knicks general manager and head coach swapped picks as part of trades for Eddy Curry and Stephon Marbury.

Begley's note backs sentiments expressed in Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic's Friday report, which stated the Knicks weren't interested in dealing any picks despite inquiries into Pistons center Andre Drummond.

"One team, I'm told, that has made an inquiry [on Drummond] are the Knicks," Charania said.

He added: "And the Knicks have seven draft picks over the next two years, including three first-rounders. They're in no rush to get off any of those draft picks, including those first-round picks. That's why there hasn't been any traction or any imminency to those conversations."

Charania said the Pistons would want picks or young players in return. If picks are off the table, Begley wrote the team "could offer Detroit expiring contracts or young players such as Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson or Frank Ntilikina."

The Knicks have all their first-round picks as well as two from the Dallas Mavericks in 2021 and 2023 as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal. Per RealGM, the 2021 selection is unprotected, but the 2023 one is protected from spots 1-10 from 2023-2025, at which point the selection would become a second-rounder.

Those picks will likely stay with the Knicks based on recent reports, although there has been much talk about player movement lately. Of note, Begley mentioned Dennis Smith Jr., Bobby Portis and Marcus Morris as three players who could generate interest. However, Morris said he wants to be a Knick "long term," and Charania mentioned in his Drummond report the team wants to keep him.

Despite an upset win over the Miami Heat on Sunday, the 11-29 Knicks are 7.5 games out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture behind the eighth-place Orlando Magic.