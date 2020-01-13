Thomas Muller Says He'll 'Consider His Options' at Bayern Munich This Summer

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has suggested he could be open to moving on in the summer.

Muller's contract expires in 2021, so this summer will be Bayern's last major opportunity to cash in on him before he leaves on a free transfer next year.

He told Sport1's Florian Plettenberg (h/t Goal's Chris Burton): "My focus is exclusively on being successful this season. What will happen in the summer, I will talk to the club and consider my options. Then let's see in which direction things will go."

On the possibility of signing a new contract at the Allianz Arena, he said: "With such a thing, all parties have to put their arguments in the pot. Let's see if you can make an agreement there. You just have to compare what all parties want."

The German has spent his entire career at Bayern, having joined them in 2000 as a child.

He has 510 appearances for the club, scoring 190 goals and contributing 180 assists in that time. His efforts have helped Bayern win eight Bundesliga titles, five DFB-Pokals and the UEFA Champions League, among other honours.

Muller has a century of caps for the German national team, too, with 38 goals and 36 assists to his name and a FIFA World Cup winner's medal from 2014.

The 30-year-old's best period for Bayern came in the four seasons from 2012-13 and 2015-16, in which he bagged 102 goals and 61 assists.

He's only managed five goals 25 appearances this season, but he has laid on 13 assists. His efforts have made history in the Bundesliga:

StatsBomb offered further insight into his performance:

Muller may no longer be operating at his peak, but it's clear he still has a habit of making match-winning contributions at the top level.

At 30, he likely still has several years left in him, too, so he'd be a fine addition to many teams this summer, particularly as he'd likely be available in a cut-price deal because of his contract situation.