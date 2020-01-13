NFL Playoff Picture 2020: AFC, NFC Championship Odds and Super Bowl Scenarios

Will Newton/Getty Images

This year's NFL playoffs have featured some big surprises. The Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots are among the teams that were favored to win yet lost their first games of the postseason.

However, three of the four teams that will play on conference championship weekend are either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed that opened the postseason with a first-round bye. The San Francisco 49ers, who are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, along with a pair of No. 2 seeds, the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, are a win away from Super Bowl LIV.

The most surprising team among the final four remaining is the Tennessee Titans, the No. 6 seed in the AFC who have knocked off both the Patriots and Ravens to reach this point.

One of these four teams is going to end the season by winning the Super Bowl championship. Here's a look at the odds of each capturing the title, followed by a look ahead at some potential Super Bowl LIV matchups.

Odds to Win Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

San Francisco 49ers +140

Tennessee Titans +750

Green Bay Packers +850

Odds per Caesars.

Of the four remaining teams in the NFL playoffs, the Chiefs have the longest Super Bowl drought. They haven't reached the game since the 1969 season, which came before the AFL-NFL merger. Kansas City has never won the AFC Championship Game, although it's now in the contest for the second straight season.

Kansas City won Super Bowl IV, San Francisco has won five Super Bowl championships and Green Bay has won four. The only remaining team that has never previously won a Super Bowl is Tennessee.

The Titans have only reached the Super Bowl once in franchise history. That was in the 1999 season, when they lost to the Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.

The 49ers are the team that has most recently reached the Super Bowl, but they haven't been there since the 2012 season. And they haven't won it since the 1994 campaign.

The Packers have most recently won the Super Bowl, as they won it in the 2010 season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the MVP of Super Bowl XLV, and he's now looking to lead Green Bay to its second championship during his illustrious career.

There's only one potential rematch from the regular season that could take place in the Super Bowl, and that's if the two No. 2 seeds, the Packers and Chiefs, both win their respective conference titles.

In Week 8, Green Bay notched a 31-24 win at Kansas City. That came during a stretch in which the Chiefs lost four of six games. However, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed that contest due to injury. Meanwhile, Rodgers passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Packers to victory.

Mahomes and Rodgers have never gone head-to-head, so it would be exciting to see the talented quarterbacks face off for the first time in Super Bowl LIV.

Another intriguing matchup would be if the Chiefs faced the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco's defense has been impressive all season, and it would be fun to watch that unit try to stop a Kansas City offense that features talented stars such as Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

As the Chiefs proved by scoring 51 points in three quarters in their divisional-round win, they have a high-powered offense capable of winning them games. Facing the 49ers would be their greatest test yet.

The Titans would be exciting to watch in the Super Bowl whether they faced the 49ers or Packers, just because it would be one of the greatest surprises in NFL postseason history. Only two No. 6 seeds have gone on to win the Super Bowl—the 2005 Steelers and the 2010 Packers.

Tennessee has already overcome incredible odds in these playoffs. Why not keep it going?