National Signing Day 2020: Predictions for Top Recruits Before CFP Championship

Patrick Dennis/Associated Press

The addition of the December early signing period has thrown a new wrinkle into college football recruiting.

For the second straight season, a majority of the top 100 players have announced their collegiate plans, and some of them are scheduled to enroll early to start with their new teams in January.

The Clemson Tigers have a firm grip on the No. 1 team ranking ahead of their appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The LSU Tigers enter New Orleans after gathering the fifth-best class of 2020, and at the moment, they have one fewer commit than their ACC counterpart.

Of the top 100 players, three have left to solidify their commitments, with the most drama circling around the lone five-star available.

Predictions for Top Recruits

Zachary Evans, RB, North Shore HS (Houston, TX)

Zachary Evans is in the middle of one of the most intriguing sagas from the class of 2020.

The running back from Texas initially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, but they released him from his national letter of intent at the player's request.

According to 247 Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Georgia gave Evans a "full release with no restrictions."

That is good news for the Texas native, who has LSU and the Texas A&M Aggies on his list of prospective schools.

Currently, LSU does not have a running back in its class of 2020, but it does have a pair of Top 15 recruits.

If Evans lands on Baton Rouge, Louisiana as his final destination, he will have to compete with a trio of running backs who are currently freshmen and potentially junior Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

From a playing time standpoint, LSU may not be the best option right away because the depth chart is already crowded.

If the No. 14 player in the nation committed to Texas A&M, he would be the top recruit brought in by Jimbo Fisher's squad.

At the moment, the Aggies have a single pledge from a running back, but competition would also await Evans there, as two of the top three rushers this season were underclassmen.

A surplus of running backs is not a bad problem for either LSU or Texas A&M, but the player has to figure out where his best place to play as soon as possible is.

Avantae Williams, S, Deland HS (Deland, FL)

The Florida Gators are considered the favorite to earn the signature of four-star safety Avantae Williams.

The No. 55 overall recruit is deciding between Florida, Georgia and the Miami Hurricanes, all of whom are close to home for the Florida native.

Williams, who was previously committed to the Oregon Ducks, would be a solid addition to Florida's seventh-rated class.

The Gators are the highest-ranked team without a five-star commit, but they have made up for that by inking 17 four-star players.

Florida's uptick in recruiting and on-field production will be intriguing to watch in the coming years, as it challenges Georgia for SEC East supremacy.

With the Bulldogs losing quarterback Jake Fromm and the bulk of their offensive line to the NFL draft, their position atop the division could be vulnerable with the Gators as the biggest threat.

Florida's growing potential under head coach Dan Mullen could be intriguing to any in-state prospect, especially with the recent struggles of Miami and the Florida State Seminoles.

Georgia has room for Williams in its class, as only 21 players have committed to the Bulldogs compared to the 23-25 that most top programs hold at the moment.

Miami is in need of a recruiting boost after Manny Diaz's disappointing first season in charge.

At the moment, the Hurricanes are No. 17 in the team rankings and have 11 four-star recruits, eight of which are from Florida.

The Gators have to be viewed as the most intriguing situation for Williams right now, but a surprise call in favor of Georgia or Miami is still possible.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports

