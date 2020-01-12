Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Rangers 'Not Viewed as Favorites' for Rockies Star

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2020

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

There is understandably a big trade market for third baseman Nolan Arenado, but the Texas Rangers are reportedly "not viewed as favorites," according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported in December that the Rangers were among the teams discussing a potential trade with the Colorado Rockies, although four more teams were listed as possibilities.

   

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

