Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus Hold off Roma for 2-1 Win in Serie A

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2020

ROME, ITALY - JANUARY 12: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus scoring his penalty goal 0-2 ,during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Juventus at Stadio Olimpico on January 12, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)
MB Media/Getty Images

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo climbed to the summit of Serie A on Sunday after defeating Roma 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Merih Demiral's opener broke the deadlock for the champions after just three minutes, and Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the scoreline with a penalty when Paulo Dybala was fouled by Jordan Veretout.

Roma grabbed themselves a lifeline with Diego Perotti's 68th-minute penalty as VAR judged handball against Alex Sandro.

Despite sustained pressure for the hosts, it wasn't enough for the Giallorossi who fell to defeat against the Old Lady.

                 

What's Next

Both teams are set to feature in the Coppa Italia round of 16 during midweek. Juve host Udinese on Wednesday, and Roma travel to face Parma on Thursday.

              

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

