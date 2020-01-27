Browns Rumors: Eagles' Andrew Berry Hired as GM on 5-Year Contract

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly hired Andrew Berry as their new general manager, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Cabot reported a deal will be announced shortly after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the Browns had "zeroed in" on Berry. According to Rapoport, Berry signed a five-year contract and will also have the title of executive vice president.

Berry served as the Philadelphia Eagles' vice president of football operations this past season.

The Browns cleaned house after they fell well short of expectations with a 6-10 record in 2019. They fired both general manager John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens after their 17th straight playoff-less campaign, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Cleveland hired Kevin Stefanski away from the Minnesota Vikings to replace Kitchens.

Dorsey, who was hired in December 2017, pushed his chips all in last offseason with a series of blockbuster moves. He added wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back Kareem Hunt, defensive end Olivier Vernon and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, among others.

Those acquisitions paired with a foundation featuring quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb and wideout Jarvis Landry were supposed to help Cleveland take a significant leap forward following its 7-8-1 record in 2018.

Instead, the Browns remained stagnant and the ownership group decided it was time for change, including the franchise's 10th general manager since it resumed operations in 1999.

Although most of the team's key players remain under contract, Berry's first order of business will be to make decisions on the notable free agents. Hunt, offensive tackle Greg Robinson, safety Damarious Randall and linebacker Joe Schobert are the most important contributors heading into free agency.

Berry returns to the Browns after previously serving as the team's vice president of player personnel from 2016 through 2018. He also worked with the Indianapolis Colts for seven years beginning in 2009.

"I just felt the ability to build an entire football operation and construct a team from all facets—whether it's pro scouting or college scouting, the financial implications, the strategic implications—was just pretty cool," Berry said in 2017. "And really I've been happy with the decision since the day I started."

He inherits a Cleveland roster with more talent than its 2019 record would suggest. He'll be tasked with finding the pieces necessary to push the team back into the postseason and eventually into championship contention.