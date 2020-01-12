Donny van de Beek Dismisses Ajax Exit Talk Amid Manchester United Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has said he will not move clubs in the January transfer window amid speculation linking him with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Netherlands international has long been rumoured to be a target for some high-profile clubs in Europe, having shone for the Amsterdam giants.

With the transfer window open, reports he could be on the move started to intensify again. However, Van de Beek made it abundantly clear on Fox Sports that he won't be moving on before the end of the campaign (h/t Goal):

"It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment. I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season, and maybe next season as well.

"These reports about Real Madrid or Man Utd are a good sign, but it is not important now. I've said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so 100 per cent."

After winning the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup last season, as well as progressing into the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, Ajax earned plenty of admirers. Star players Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong were sold to Juventus and Barcelona, respectively.

Van de Beek remained with the club, though, and is continuing to impress this term. WhoScored.com took a look at some of his numbers from the campaign:

Under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, Ajax have played some thrilling possession football, with the starting XI packed with technically proficient operators. Van de Beek provides a more direct edge.

Although he uses the ball well, his game is centred around finding space in dangerous areas. The 22-year-old is excellent at timing runs into the area, and when chances do come his way he's an adept finisher.

James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph reported that United were giving "serious consideration" to making a move for the midfielder in January, noting Ajax would likely want at least £50 million for his services.

With Van de Beek shutting down speculation about a January move, the Red Devils will need to look at alternatives if they want to strengthen their midfield. Football writer Sam Pilger said that Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes is a target for the Premier League club:

While United were 4-0 winners over Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday, they have been weak in midfield this season, with star man Paul Pogba injured for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign.

Van de Beek would have been able to add productivity in this area. However, it seems his admirers will have to wait until the end of campaign before they stand any chance of securing his services.