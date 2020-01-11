Richard Sherman Address Critics After 49ers' Win: 'In Big Games, I Show Up'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Richard Sherman was feeling confident following the San Francisco 49ers' 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday.

After the victory, Sherman told reporters he excels in a variety of coverage schemes and that "in big games, I show up."

Sherman helped limit Kirk Cousins to 172 passing yards Saturday. Cousins avoided throwing in his direction for long stretches of the game, for reasons that became apparent in the third quarter.

Sherman blanketed Adam Thielen before being in the right place at the right time to intercept Cousins.

The 2019 season was a return to form for the 31-year-old, his performance all the more impressive given the Achilles rupture he suffered in November 2017. He finished with 61 total tackles and three interceptions en route to his first Pro Bowl since 2016 and first All-Pro selection since 2014.

Pro Football Focus' Solomon Wilcots wrote Sherman was the site's highest-graded cornerback:

"Sherman plays with plenty of swagger, but his performance is backed up with plenty of substance, as evidenced by the fact that opposing quarterbacks have managed a passer rating of just 46.8 when throwing his way. As he wraps up his ninth NFL season, Sherman has hit the sweet spot of consistency by bringing his A-game to a top-10 defense."

The four-time All-Pro defender bet on himself by signing an incentive-laden contract with the 49ers in 2018. He's getting the last laugh after once again becoming one of the NFL's best shutdown corners.

And when all is done for this season, Sherman might have a second Super Bowl ring as well.