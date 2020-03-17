Rodney McLeod Signs 2-Year Contract with Eagles After Malcolm Jenkins News

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Free-agent safety Rodney McLeod has agreed to re-sign with the Philadelphia Eagles on a two-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported the contract is worth $12 million.

Earlier Tuesday, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that cornerback Jalen Mills "intends" to sign a one-year contract to stay in Philadelphia, where he will move positions to play safety. The team also announced they are moving on from three-time Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins, opting against exercising his 2020 option:

McLeod, who turns 30 years old on June 23, played his last four seasons in Philadelphia. He had 74 tackles (45 solo), six pass defenses and two interceptions in 16 starts last year.

The safety played a pivotal role on the Eagles' Super Bowl LII-winning team thanks to 54 tackles and three picks. He also recovered a pair of fumbles.

McLeod continued his success in the playoffs, notably amassing seven tackles in the NFC divisional round versus the Atlanta Falcons and adding six more tackles in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

The 2018 season started with promise as McLeod had four pass defenses in just three weeks, but a torn MCL suffered in Week 3 ended his year.

The safety was able to return and play all 16 games in 2019, however, putting himself in a good position to cash in during free agency. He's now done so with Philadelphia.

McLeod's return isn't much of a surprise considering his stated desire to remain in the City of Brotherly Love to Sports Radio 94WIP.

He'll enter his fifth season as the team's starting free safety.

McLeod landed with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams and all 64 games, starting his final 48 from 2013-2015. McLeod inked a five-year, $37 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.

A 2019 restructure voided the final year of the contract, per Over The Cap.