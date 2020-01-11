Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta: Christian Eriksen, Spurs Contact Rumours 'Not True'

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Inter Milan director Giuseppe 'Beppe' Marotta has once again denied rumours the Nerazzurri are in contact with Tottenham Hotspur or midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Earlier this week, Marotta denied speculation the parties were talking during an interview with Sky Sport Italia (h/t Goal's Tom Webber).

On Friday, Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano said Marotta and Eriksen had a meeting, and the Italians made a contract offer to sign the Dane as a free agent in June:

But before Saturday's clash between Inter and Atalanta―which ended 1-1―Marotta again refuted the reports, per DAZN (h/t Football Italia):

"At this moment, there are a lot of rumours going around and stories that are certainly not true.

"The January transfer window tends to be a quiet one, made up only of rare opportunities. We intend to improve the squad with quality additions. Eriksen is an interesting prospect, he will be out of contract in June, but we have not started any negotiations with his club or his agent."

He also cooled speculation that deals for Manchester United's Ashley Young or Chelsea's Olivier Giroud are close to done, saying the club will take their time with each situation.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Eriksen is in the final year of his deal with Spurs and has been strongly linked with a move to Italy.

The fans voiced their unhappiness with the midfielder during the 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday:

Spurs blogger Chris Miller wants him gone:

The 27-year-old has played for Spurs since 2013, when he joined from Ajax. He's long been a key player for the club, but his performances have fallen off since the transfer speculation started to ramp up.

He expressed his desire to leave before the summer, and when a transfer didn't materialise, he told Ekstra Bladet (h/t Chris Burton of Goal) of his frustration. A contract extension has seemed unlikely since.

A move seems inevitable at this stage, and the main question is whether Spurs will sell him in January or let him walk for free in summer.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Inter will surely prefer a mid-season switch, given they're closely battling Juventus for the Serie A title for the first time in years. They could use all the help, particularly in midfield, with a lack of creativity an issue during the second half against Atalanta.

The Nerazzurri appear to be looking for cost-effective additions in January, with Young and Giroud also becoming free agents in the summer.