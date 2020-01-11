Joe Brady Says He Intends to Stay at LSU Amid Rumors of NFL Interest

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2020

LSU offensive coach Joe Brady watches his team warm up before the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game between LSU and Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Joe Brady might be the brightest young offensive mind in college football, but it doesn't appear he's leaving LSU anytime soon.

Brady said Saturday he plans to remain on coach Ed Orgeron's staff moving forward despite reportedly receiving interest from the NFL and other major programs for their offensive coordinator position. 

"I hope I'm a Tiger as long as they want me at LSU," Brady told reporters. "My intentions are being at LSU."

Brady, 30, is in his first season as LSU's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. He's widely credited with helping turn around the Tigers passing attack and won the 2019 Broyles Award for the nation's top assistant coach.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LSU Football: Tigers TE Thaddeus Moss might have made a mistake on Saturday

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    LSU Football: Tigers TE Thaddeus Moss might have made a mistake on Saturday

    Death Valley Voice
    via Death Valley Voice

    LSU Football: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is still whining ahead of the championship game

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    LSU Football: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is still whining ahead of the championship game

    Death Valley Voice
    via Death Valley Voice

    Clemson's Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross 'Good to Go' After Injuries

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Clemson's Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross 'Good to Go' After Injuries

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best Players in the National Championship

    Analyzing top individual talent in the title game

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking the Best Players in the National Championship

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report