Joe Brady Says He Intends to Stay at LSU Amid Rumors of NFL Interest

Joe Brady might be the brightest young offensive mind in college football, but it doesn't appear he's leaving LSU anytime soon.

Brady said Saturday he plans to remain on coach Ed Orgeron's staff moving forward despite reportedly receiving interest from the NFL and other major programs for their offensive coordinator position.

"I hope I'm a Tiger as long as they want me at LSU," Brady told reporters. "My intentions are being at LSU."

Brady, 30, is in his first season as LSU's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. He's widely credited with helping turn around the Tigers passing attack and won the 2019 Broyles Award for the nation's top assistant coach.

