Video: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says He Wants to Be the Tom Brady of His Era

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

When Lamar Jackson came into the NFL, some viewed him as a receiver; others, a running back.

But Jackson sees himself as the Tom Brady of his era.

The (likely) 2019 NFL MVP sat down with former Ravens wideout Steve Smith for an interview on NFL Network, saying he wants to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to the city of Baltimore.

"Every day I think about the Super Bowl. It's been on my mind since the first game of the season. When I got drafted, I told Baltimore that's what I was gonna do. I wanna be like the Brady of my era," Jackson said.

Jackson is coming off one of the most scintillating individual seasons in NFL history. He threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns against six interceptions while also setting an NFL record for rushing yards for a quarterback (1,206) and scoring seven more times. With the Ravens posting an NFL-best 14-2 regular-season record, it's possible Jackson is the unanimous MVP.

Making the season even more seemingly out of a movie: Super Bowl LIV is in Miami, about an hour away from where Jackson grew up in Boynton Beach.

"You don't ever know when the next Super Bowl is gonna be in Florida, and to win the first one and to it be in Florida...I might cry," Jackson said.

Of course, Jackson has a long way to go before matching Brady. The Patriots quarterback has six rings and a resume that is almost impenetrable as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Jackson is redefining the position, but we'll have to wait a decade (or two) to see if he can match Brady's longevity.