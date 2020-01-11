Marcus Rashford Brace Leads Manchester United to Easy Win vs. Norwich City

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United beat Norwich City 4-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils dominated the first half and broke the deadlock after 27 minutes when Rashford, who was making his 200th appearance for the club, volleyed home Juan Mata's cross.

Norwich could have snatched an equaliser just before half-time after a quick break. An overlapping Todd Cantwell went close with a curling effort that was parried by goalkeeper David De Gea.

Rashford doubled Manchester United's lead early in the second half. The England international netted his 14th Premier League goal of the season from the penalty spot after Brandon Williams had been brought down by Tim Krul.

Anthony Martial headed home the hosts' third of the afternoon two minutes later, and substitute Mason Greenwood drilled home the fourth to cap a convincing win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

What's Next?

Manchester United play Wolverhampton Wanderers in an FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Norwich's next fixture is at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Jan. 18.

