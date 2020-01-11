Arsenal Draw vs. Crystal Palace After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Red Card

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored and was sent off as Crystal Palace held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The Gabon international notched his 16th goal of the campaign when he broke the deadlock in the 12th minute.

However, Jordan Ayew replied for the Eagles nine minutes into the second half before Aubameyang was shown a red card for a poor challenge on Max Meyer.

It is the third time the two sides have drawn in four meetings. Arsenal have not beaten Palace since January 2018, and they've not won back-to-back Premier League games since August.

The Gunners began the match in dominant fashion, controlling all of the early possession while Palace sat back.

Arsenal took full advantage of the hosts' quiet start and grabbed a deserved lead when Alexandre Lacazette clipped the ball through to Aubameyang in a neat passage of play:

The visitors remained on firmly top without testing Vicente Guaita further.

The Eagles eventually came into the contest around the half-hour mark, and Cheikhou Kouyate stung the palms of Bernd Leno as Palace grew into the game.

Goal's Charles Watts gave his take on proceedings:

By half-time, Aubameyang's goal and Kouyate's strike were the only shots on target either side had managed.

Palace were level not long after the break, though, when Ayew's shot took an enormous deflection off David Luiz and past Leno:

The Gunners' afternoon got worse soon after when Aubameyang was deservedly shown a red for his challenge on Meyer following a VAR review:

ESPN's Craig Burley questioned why the decision took so long:

Both teams came close to a winner in closing stages of the contest.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos had to clear a looping header from James Tomkins off the line, while at the other end, Guaita tipped Nicolas Pepe's shot on to the post before denying Lacazette on the rebound.

What's Next

Arsenal host Sheffield United in the Premier League next Saturday, while Crystal Palace travel to Manchester City the same day.