76ers' Joel Embiid Undergoes Surgery for Hand Injury; Evaluation in 1-2 Weeks

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly will be without big man Joel Embiid for at least one-to-two weeks.

Serena Winters of NBCS Philly reported the two-time All-Star underwent successful surgery on the torn ligament in his left hand in New York on Friday. He will be re-evaluated in that time frame.

Philadelphia will be hard-pressed to replicate the University of Kansas product's impact while he is sidelined.

In 31 games this season, he is averaging 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 blocks a night while anchoring the interior defense and serving as a matchup problem because of his ability to extend his offensive arsenal.

Still, injuries have become a defining characteristic of his career seeing how he missed his entire first two seasons after Philadelphia selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 NBA draft. He also has never appeared in more than 64 games in a single season.

Embiid suffered the injury during Monday's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder but still played later in the game. However, he missed Thursday's victory over the Boston Celtics and will now be sidelined for an extended period of time.

The 76ers will likely turn to a combination of Al Horford, Mike Scott, Tobias Harris, James Ennis III and Norvel Pelle in the frontcourt while he is out.