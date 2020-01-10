Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets Surge in 2nd Half to Beat Heat Despite Jimmy Butler's 33

After seven straight losses, the Brooklyn Nets found themselves back in the win column Friday with a 117-113 victory over the Miami Heat at Barclays Center.

That's the second positive development for Brooklyn this week after guard Kyrie Irving returned to practice Thursday, sparking the hope that he could play next week after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. The Nets nearly ended their losing streak Tuesday by taking the Oklahoma City Thunder to overtime but faltered in the extra period, scoring just two points as OKC notched a 111-103 victory.  

Miami entered the contest having won eight of its last 10 games and with an agitated Jimmy Butler. The star forward was fined $35,000 by the league a few hours before tipoff in New York after getting into an altercation with Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren in a Wednesday night road win. 

Notable Performers

  • Jimmy Butler, SF, Heat: 33 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists
  • Bam Adebayo, C, Heat: 22 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds
  • Spencer Dinwiddie, PG, Nets: 26 points, 14 assists, 4 rebounds
  • Jarrett Allen, C, Nets: 11 points, 11 rebounds

      

What's Next

The Heat will wrap up a three-game road trip without having to leave town, taking on the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon before returning home to face a San Antonio Spurs team that just knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics back-to-back. 

Brooklyn gets to stay home a bit longer with both the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz coming to town next week. 

