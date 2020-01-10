Heat's Jimmy Butler Fined $35K, Pacers' T.J. Warren $25K for Verbal Altercation

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The NBA fined Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler $35,000 and Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren $25,000 for their altercation during Wednesday night's game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the news Friday.

Butler continued the feud after the game on Instagram when he posted a message to Warren alongside a picture of the Heat's schedule with the team's March 20 game against the Pacers circled.

"Don't be mad you can't guard me," Butler wrote. "We will see what you about in March."

The four-time All-Star was fined $15,000 in April while a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for shoving the Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley. He'd previously received $77,000 in fines throughout his career, mostly related to technical fouls, per Spotrac.

"I couldn't understand what he was saying. I kinda blanked out, honestly," Warren told reporters Thursday. "I don't even remember what really happened last night, really. That's how spazzed I was. Just caught in the moment."

His fine total will reach $103,000 including Friday's, according to Spotrac.

The Heat and Pacers face off twice more this season. Along with the March 20 clash, they also meet April 7.