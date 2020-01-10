Heat's Jimmy Butler Fined $35K, Pacers' T.J. Warren $25K for Verbal Altercation

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 08: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat and T.J. Warren #1 of the Indiana Pacers get involved in an argument during the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 08, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The NBA fined Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler $35,000 and Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren $25,000 for their altercation during Wednesday night's game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. 

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the news Friday.

Butler continued the feud after the game on Instagram when he posted a message to Warren alongside a picture of the Heat's schedule with the team's March 20 game against the Pacers circled.

"Don't be mad you can't guard me," Butler wrote. "We will see what you about in March."

The four-time All-Star was fined $15,000 in April while a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for shoving the Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley. He'd previously received $77,000 in fines throughout his career, mostly related to technical fouls, per Spotrac.

"I couldn't understand what he was saying. I kinda blanked out, honestly," Warren told reporters Thursday. "I don't even remember what really happened last night, really. That's how spazzed I was. Just caught in the moment."

His fine total will reach $103,000 including Friday's, according to Spotrac.

The Heat and Pacers face off twice more this season. Along with the March 20 clash, they also meet April 7.

Related

    Friday NBA News Roundup 🗞️

    • KD’s social media darts • Russ returns to OKC • Simmons on the move?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Friday NBA News Roundup 🗞️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Jam Bestseller Back in Stock 🔥

    Grab your own NBA Jam cover art long sleeve right here!

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Jam Bestseller Back in Stock 🔥

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Can the Sixers Evolve with Joel Embiid Out?

    Ben Simmons needs to take the next step if Philly wants to win a title

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can the Sixers Evolve with Joel Embiid Out?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Melo Gifts Maryland Single Mother a New Car 🙏

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo Gifts Maryland Single Mother a New Car 🙏

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report