EPL Table: Friday's Week 22 Results, Scores and 2020 Premier League Standings

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Sheffield United edged out West Ham United 1-0 on Friday in Premier League action at Bramall Lane.

The only goal of the game came eight minutes into the second half when Oliver McBurnie capitalised on a defensive error to score.

The Hammers believed they had earned a point in stoppage time at the death, but Robert Snodgrass' late effort was ruled out by VAR for a handball by Declan Rice in the buildup.

Premier League Table (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 20, 19, +35, 58

2. Leicester City: 21, 14, +27, 45

3. Manchester City: 21, 14, +32, 44

4. Chelsea: 21, 11, +7, 36

5. Sheffield United: 22, 8, +3, 32

6. Manchester United: 21, 8, +7, 31

7. Tottenham Hotspur: 21, 8, +6, 30

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 21, 7, +3, 30

9. Crystal Palace: 21, 7, -4, 28

10. Arsenal: 21, 6, -2, 27

11. Everton: 21, 7, -8, 25

12. Southampton: 21, 7, -13, 25

13. Newcastle United: 21, 7, -13, 25

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 21, 6, -4, 24

15. Burnley: 21, 7, -10, 24

16. West Ham United: 21, 6, -8, 22

17. Aston Villa: 21, 6, -10, 21

18. Bournemouth: 21, 5, -12, 20

19. Watford: 21, 4, -17, 19

20. Norwich City: 21, 3, -19, 14

Friday Recap

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

David Moyes slipped to his first defeat during his second spell in charge of the Hammers after his side failed to score.

A disappointing first half saw neither side hit their marks, with both struggling to apply pressure in the final third. John Egan came closest for the Blades in the early stages, but his header went just over the crossbar.

West Ham lost goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to an injury after just 15 minutes. The stopper rubbed his hip after taking a goal kick.

David Martin took the Poland international's place between the sticks, and it was his second-half error that contributed to the goal. The substitute's careless pass failed to reach defender Fabian Balbuena, allowing John Fleck to play in McBurnie for the striker to finish.

West Ham's Sebastien Haller had a goal ruled out for offside after 69 minutes, but the real drama came during injury time with a heartbreaking moment for the visitors.

Moyes celebrated wildly as substitute Snodgrass pounded the ball past Dean Henderson in the final seconds, but VAR proved Rice handled the ball earlier in the move. The referee correctly punished the infringement that denied West Ham a share of the points.