Warriors News: Stephen Curry Has 'Long Way to Go' in Recovery from Hand Injury

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said on Friday that superstar guard Stephen Curry has a "long way to go" before he's ready to play in a game after suffering a hand injury in late October that required surgery.

Mark Medina of USA Today provided the complete update from Kerr:

Curry averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in four games before the injury.

The two-time NBA MVP's absence, paired with Klay Thompson likely missing the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from a torn ACL and the departure of Kevin Durant, has caused a rapid drop in the standings for the Dubs.

Golden State is 9-30, the second-worst mark in the league ahead of only the Atlanta Hawks (8-30).

In turn, there's no incentive for the Warriors to rush Curry back into action. If there are any setbacks during his recovery, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the organization rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.

"I definitely expect to be ready to play," Curry told reporters in November. "I don't know when, but at some point in early spring. It's just a matter of the rehab process. I've never obviously broken anything and dealt with a hand injury like this."

Golden State will likely manage his workload if he does make it back during the season's second half with its playoff hopes already fading away.