Cowboys News: Stephen Jones Says Team Is 'Fired Up' After Mike McCarthy Hiring

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones believes the hiring of head coach Mike McCarthy has energized the organization.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota), Jones described the team's mindset as it prepares for the 2020 season: "We're fired up. Change is difficult, but at the same time, hope springs eternal. Certainly it's got everybody with a little jump in them, and everybody is ready to go to work and take the next step."

After the Cowboys officially announced McCarthy's hiring on Tuesday, he met with the media Wednesday to discuss his expectations in his new job.

"The commitment will be unwavering. I won my first Super Bowl here at North Texas," McCarthy said of the 2011 victory with the Green Bay Packers. "I am anxious and excited to get to work winning the next Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys."

Dallas chose to part ways with former head coach Jason Garrett following a disappointing 2019 season, his 10th in charge of the Cowboys. The team lost five of its final eight games to miss the playoffs with an 8-8 record.

McCarthy was out of the NFL last year after being fired by Green Bay in Dec. 2018. The 56-year-old went 125-77-2 with nine playoff appearances in 13 seasons with the Packers and the Super Bowl XLV title over his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cowboys hope McCarthy will find similar success and lead them back to the playoffs next season. They haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995 and have only made the postseason three times since 2010.