Eagles Rumors: Josh McCown Played 2nd Half vs. Seahawks with Torn Hamstring

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles' Josh McCown walks off the field after the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Associated Press

Josh McCown's playoff performance for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday included him playing part of the game with a torn hamstring. 

Per ESPN's Tim McManus, McCown played the entire second half with the injury and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

