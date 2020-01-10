Chelsea's Christian Pulisic out 'A Few Weeks' with 'Nasty' Adductor Injury

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea have been dealt a big blow after manager Frank Lampard confirmed Christian Pulisic will be out for "a few weeks."

Speaking ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday, Lampard said the American suffered an adductor injury in training:

After a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic has been largely excellent in his debut Premier League campaign since moving to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund.

He has netted five times and provided two assists in 16 English top-flight appearances in 2019-20, contributing to a goal every 153 minutes.

That is an excellent return for a 21-year-old, and although his form had tailed off slightly recently, he will be a big loss for Lampard at a key stage of the season.

After Saturday's home match against Burnley, Chelsea play Newcastle United, Arsenal and Leicester City in the league and Hull City in the FA Cup before their weekend off in early February.

Pulisic can play anywhere across the midfield in an attacking role, but Lampard has mostly used him on the left this term.

In his absence, Callum Hudson-Odoi will have an excellent chance to stake his claim for a more regular starting role, while Willian can also play on the left flank.