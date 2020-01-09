Heat's Micky Arison Pledges $1M in Support for Australian Wildfire Relief

January 9, 2020

In this March 13, 2019 photo, Micky Arison, Miami Heat managing general partner and chairman of Carnival Cruise Line, walks courtside before the start of an NBA basketball game in Miami. A federal judge has threatened to temporarily block Carnival Corp. from docking cruise ships at ports in the United States as punishment for a possible probation violation. The Miami Herald reports U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz said Wednesday, April 10, 2019 that she’ll make a decision in June, and she wants company chairman Micky Arison and president Donald Arnold to attend that hearing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison is the latest sports figure to donate money in support of the Australian wildfire relief effort.

The team announced Thursday that the Mickey and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation pledged $1 million for "the most timely and urgent relief needs throughout the country."

Carnival Corporation, another business founded by Arison, also pledged $250,000 to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. 

Arison joins a growing list of people in sports doing their part to help out in Australia. LaMelo Ball, who has been playing professional basketball in the country since October, said he will donate one month of his National Basketball League salary to victims of the wildfires. 

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who was born in Australia, tweeted he will donate $200 to the recovery efforts for every ace he hits in tournaments this summer. 

Fires have been raging in Australia since the summer, with CNN's Jesse Yeung noting a total of 27 people have been killed, more than one-half billion animals have been affected, 1,588 homes have been destroyed and 17.9 million acres of land have been burned across the country. 

