Tottenham's Harry Kane to Undergo Surgery on Hamstring Injury, out Until April

Harry Kane is set for surgery to fix the hamstring he tore during Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat away to Southampton in the Premier League on New Year's Day.

Spurs confirmed the planned procedure in a statement on the club's official website on Thursday. The decision has been made because "specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury."

Significantly, the club said that "surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April."

