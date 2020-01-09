Tottenham's Harry Kane to Undergo Surgery on Hamstring Injury, out Until April

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on January 1, 2020. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Harry Kane is set for surgery to fix the hamstring he tore during Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat away to Southampton in the Premier League on New Year's Day.

Spurs confirmed the planned procedure in a statement on the club's official website on Thursday. The decision has been made because "specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury."

Significantly, the club said that "surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April."

       

