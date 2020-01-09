Eagles' OC Mike Groh, WR Coach Carson Walch Fired After Playoff Loss to Seahawks

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 24: Offensive coordinator Mike Groh of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on November 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch after going 9-7 this season and falling at home to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the move on Thursday, and the Eagles posted his statement on Twitter: 

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen first reported the Eagles were planning to fire the offensive assistants earlier on Thursday.

Both Groh and Walch were adversely impacted by a rash of injuries that severely limited the Eagles' depth this season, including a head injury that knocked quarterback Carson Wentz out of the 17-9 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

