Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Mike McCarthy Hiring: 'Bottom Line Is, I Heard Bells'

We already knew things went so well between Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones that the new Dallas Cowboys coach stayed at the owner's house after his interview.

Apparently, Jones was ready to get hitched after one night.

"My sister explained to my dad one time when she was explaining why she wanted to divorce," Jones told reporters Wednesday of his decision to hire McCarthy. "Dad loved her husband, and he said, 'What's gotten into you?' And she said, 'I don't hear bells.' He said, 'Bells? Bells? I haven't heard bells for the last 30 years.' The bottom line is that is a dad trying to advise his daughter on the right move.

"But the bottom line is, I heard bells."

McCarthy, who sat beside Jones as the Cowboys owner lauded him at his introductory press conference, made it clear the bromance is mutual.

"Jerry is telling a story about the purchase of the Dallas Cowboys, and at the end of the story, he leans over to me and he grabs me by the forearm and reaches out to shake my hand and he says, 'You need to be the coach of the Dallas Cowboys,'" McCarthy said. "I jumped up and hugged him. I'll stop right there. We had a hell of time.

"Now that's a moment. And that's a story I'll be telling the rest of my life."

