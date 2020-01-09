Report: Ashley Young Rejects New Manchester United Contract; Eyes Inter Transfer

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2020

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Ashley Young of Manchester United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on January 4, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United's Ashley Young has reportedly turned down a contract extension in favour of a transfer to Serie A side Inter Milan.

Sky Sports initially revealed the Red Devils were hoping to convince Young to stay by offering him a new, one-year deal. But Gianluca Di Marzio has said Young turned it down and wants to move to Italy in January.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

