Report: Ashley Young Rejects New Manchester United Contract; Eyes Inter Transfer

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United's Ashley Young has reportedly turned down a contract extension in favour of a transfer to Serie A side Inter Milan.

Sky Sports initially revealed the Red Devils were hoping to convince Young to stay by offering him a new, one-year deal. But Gianluca Di Marzio has said Young turned it down and wants to move to Italy in January.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.