Ex-Eagles RB Jordan Howard, Dolphins Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $10M Contract

The Miami Dolphins added a new piece to their backfield on Tuesday when they reportedly agreed to sign running back Jordan Howard.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's a two-year deal worth more than $10 million.

While Howard may not represent a season-altering addition, he isn't far removed from back-to-back 1,000-yard efforts. After he entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Indiana University, he tallied a career-best 1,313 rushing yards, 298 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns as a rookie for the Chicago Bears.

He appeared well on his way to being a difference-maker for the Bears for years to come when he followed up his rookie effort with 1,122 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2017.

However, Howard took a step back in 2018 with a career-worst 3.7 yards per carry and was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2019 season when it was clear he wasn't going to live up to his potential in Matt Nagy's offense.

The Indiana product dealt with injuries and played just 10 games last season with 525 rushing yards on 4.4 yards per carry and seven touchdowns.

It wasn't the type of season he enjoyed in his first two years in the league, but he at least bounced back in terms of yards per carry and proved he can still pick up difficult yardage in between the tackles.

Howard said, "I hope to be back," in January, per Erin McCarthy and Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, but the Eagles' backfield is likely going to belong to Miles Sanders in the immediate future.

That means the Dolphins are landing a 25-year-old who has proved he can rush for more than 1,000 yards as a primary running back. He will look to do just that on the third team of his career.