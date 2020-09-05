Report: Jadeveon Clowney Expected to Sign Titans Contract Amid Saints Interest

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Free-agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney has reportedly finally found a home with the Tennessee Titans.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Clowney is expected to sign with the Titans after also drawing strong interest from the New Orleans Saints.

However, Clowney told NFL reporter Josina Anderson he still has not decided where he will sign.

The 27-year-old had 31 tackles, three sacks and 13 quarterback hits for the Seattle Seahawks in 13 regular-season games. He also returned an interception for a 27-yard touchdown and a forced fumble for a 10-yard score.

He was particularly exceptional in a 27-24 overtime road win over the San Francisco 49ers, amassing five quarterback hits, five tackles and the aforementioned scoop and score.

However, core, knee and hip injuries slowed him down in 2019 and forced him to miss three games.

The Seahawks landed Clowney in a preseason trade with the Houston Texans in September 2019. He played five years in Houston after going first overall in the 2014 NFL draft, making three Pro Bowls and amassing 29 sacks in 62 games.

Clowney has received much praise for his run defense over the years, with Pro Football Focus crediting him as the second-best run defender in 2018.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The ex-South Carolina defensive end may not have the gaudy pass-rushing stats expected of him coming out of college, but he's been a solid defender against the pass and run and should be a great asset for Tennessee.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was the Texans' linebackers coach for Clowney's first three NFL seasons from 2014 to 2016.

Clowney joins a Titans team that could use some pass-rushing help.

Harold Landry is the only returning player with more than five sacks last year, and the team as a whole finished 14th in the league with 43.

That includes defensive lineman Jurrell Casey (5.0 sacks) and cornerback Logan Ryan (4.5 sacks), who are with the Denver Broncos and New York Giants now, respectively.

Clowney doesn't post gaudy sack figures and has never had 10 or more in a year, but teams still need to key in on him in pass and run situations.

That could open up more opportunities for Titans like Landry, new linebacker addition Vic Beasley and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, among others, to make more plays.