NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Odds, Predictions for AFC and NFC Divisional Round

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

Three of the four teams to host a wild-card contest were dispatched last weekend.

Oddsmakers expect more from the top seeds set to kick off their postseasons with home games in the 2019-20 divisional round.

Looking at the latest lines from Caesars Sportsbook, there's a point spread of less than a touchdown and none lower than five points. Does that present a buying opportunity on the four underdogs, or will the favorites show why they're designated as such?

After presenting the upcoming schedule, odds and over-under totals, we'll break down our predictions for all four games ahead.

Divisional-Round Schedule, Odds

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (-7 | O/U 44.5), 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (-10 | O/U 46.5), 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-10, O/U 51), 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (-4, O/U 47), 6:40 p.m. ET on Fox

Divisional-Round Predictions

Vikings at 49ers

At first glance, the 44.5-point total feels a tad generous for two run-heavy teams with stout defenses. But assuming each club looks to take away the other's rushing attack, the game plans will revolve around forcing Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo to make plays in the passing game.

San Francisco's aerial attack should be as strong as ever. With Deebo Samuel sprinting to the regular season's finish line (59-plus scrimmage yards in three of his last four outings) and all skill players staying off the injury report, Garoppolo won't be short on receiving options.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is again encountering a health obstacle with Adam Thielen, who was limited at practice with an ankle injury.

Look for a healthy 49ers defense to pester Cousins and force a few questionable decisions. Then, expect San Francisco's offense to capitalize on just enough of those mistakes to escape with a one-score triumph.

Prediction: 49ers 23, Vikings 16

Titans at Ravens

Tennessee's second-half surge carried over into Wild Card Weekend, where the Titans sent Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to an early vacation.

The Titans might feel a team-of-destiny vibe inside their locker room, and they'll find ways to keep squeezing the orange with a red-hot Derrick Henry (393 rushing yards, four touchdowns over his last two games).

But momentum only goes so far when faced with this explosive Baltimore team. No matter if the Titans look to take away Lamar Jackson's rushing attack or aerial assaults, the dual-threat quarterback can pivot to the other lethal weapon in his arsenal.

Mark Ingram II's day-to-day status (calf) is worth mentioning, but it's not troubling enough to pick against the Ravens. Jackson and Gus Edwards will each hit on a few electric running plays, and once Tennessee's defense closes in on that, the quarterback will torch it over the top with passes to Mark Andrews and speedster Marquise Brown.

Prediction: Ravens 28, Titans 17

Texans at Chiefs

Fans of defensive football might want to avert their attention away from the fireworks display set to take place at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City's defense is stingier than you think, and Houston's is more disruptive with J.J. Watt back in the mix, but that won't matter when Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes are going blow-for-blow in a shootout.

Watson will keep DeAndre Hopkins involved, and when the Chiefs overcommit to him, the quarterback will unleash a laser to a burner like Will Fuller V (if he plays) or Kenny Stills. Carlos Hyde will get loose a few times in this semi-revenge game, too. Remember, his first 1,000-yard rushing performance was preceded by a late-August trade from Kansas City to Houston.

But a Texans defense that allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game this season won't be able to mask its weaknesses against Mahomes and Co.

Huge strikes to Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and insert-third-burner-here (Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman or Demarcus Robinson) will put Houston on its heels, and that will open up rushing lanes for Damien Williams to help seal the close victory.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Texans 28

Seahawks at Packers

Even with Russell Wilson on one side and Aaron Rodgers on the other, this won't be the high-scoring affair you might expect.

Injuries have forced an overhaul to Seattle's running back core (welcome back, Beast Mode), and there are hanging question marks over nearly the entire offensive line. If Green Bay can establish its ground game, it will be content letting 1,084-yard rusher Aaron Jones lead the offense.

There will be "Wow!" moments in the passing game, of course. Rodgers and Davante Adams are always good for some magic, and someone from Green Bay's young stable of pass-catchers will pop. While Seattle's offensive line could struggle against the Packers' pass rush, Wilson is incredible on the move. He'll connect with Tyler Lockett on some critical third downs and flex his muscle on deep bombs to DK Metcalf.

Green Bay has health, home-field advantage and a deeper roster on its side, but there's a reason oddsmakers relatively lack confidence in its chances.

With Marshawn Lynch helping control the clock, Wilson will engineer a last-minute, game-winning drive to finally leave Lambeau Field victorious.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Packers 21