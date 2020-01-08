Knicks' Bobby Portis Fined $25K for Flagrant Foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 8, 2020

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis, right, fouls Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. Portis was ejected from the game after the foul. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Knicks forward Bobby Portis has been fined $25,000 for "recklessly making contact" above the shoulders on Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Tuesday night's game at Staples Center, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Portis' arm caught Caldwell-Pope across the side of his head as the latter went up for a dunk early in the second quarter of Los Angeles' 117-87 victory over New York.

The 24-year-old big man was given a flagrant-2 foul call and ejected from the game. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Knicks vs. Jazz

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    B/R Live: Watch Knicks vs. Jazz

    via B/R Live

    Report: Knicks Have 'No Plans' to Move Morris

    76ers, Clippers were among teams reportedly interested

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Report: Knicks Have 'No Plans' to Move Morris

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Picking Knicks' Top Trade Targets 📝

    Our writer breaks down how your squad should approach the trade deadline

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Picking Knicks' Top Trade Targets 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Oladipo's Return Date Set 🚨

    Pacers star plans to make his return from knee injury on January 29 vs. Bulls

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Oladipo's Return Date Set 🚨

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report