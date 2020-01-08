Knicks' Bobby Portis Fined $25K for Flagrant Foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Knicks forward Bobby Portis has been fined $25,000 for "recklessly making contact" above the shoulders on Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Tuesday night's game at Staples Center, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Portis' arm caught Caldwell-Pope across the side of his head as the latter went up for a dunk early in the second quarter of Los Angeles' 117-87 victory over New York.

The 24-year-old big man was given a flagrant-2 foul call and ejected from the game.

