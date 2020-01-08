Cowboys Rumors: Joe Philbin to Join Mike McCarthy's Staff as OL Coach

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2020

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 09: Head coach Joe Philbin of the Green Bay Packers watches his team during warmups before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on December 09, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is reportedly bringing one of his former assistant coaches from the Green Bay Packers with him. 

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, Joe Philbin is expected to join McCarthy's staff as the offensive line coach. 

                                                                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

