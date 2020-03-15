Devin McCourty, Patriots Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $23M Contract Ahead of FA

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Devin McCourty is staying in New England.

The safety and the Patriots reportedly reached an agreement Sunday on a two-year, $23 million deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

McCourty also tweeted about the news:

The veteran safety has spent his entire career with the Patriots, who selected him with the 27th pick in the 2010 draft. He won three Super Bowl titles and earned two Pro Bowl selections as a versatile weapon in the New England secondary.

His contract ended after the 2019 season, however, which raised questions about whether the 32-year-old Rutgers product would continue playing, and if it would happen with the Pats.

"We'll see. It'll work itself. I definitely see me playing football next year," he told reporters after the Patriots' season ended. "I've had a lot of fun this year. … How much fun I've had, I can't see it happening—me not playing football next year."

McCourty remained productive in 2019. He recorded 58 total tackles, seven passes defended, five interceptions and two forced fumbles in 16 games.

His durability is also a major plus. He's missed only five regular-season contests in 10 years, and none since the start of 2016.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick provided effusive praise of the defensive back in 2018:

"Devin's a great teammate that works extremely hard, does his job well, very supportive of all his teammates, good communicator, hard worker on and off the field, works great in the weight room, film room, practice field, tough mental player on the football field. He's played corner, he's played strong safety, free safety, been involved in pretty much everything in the kicking game: kickoff, kickoff return, punt returns, field goal rush, he plays a lot of snaps over the course of the season, a lot of different responsibilities, working with linebackers and corners and the safeties.

"I can't say enough about the job that he's done this year, and every year really. He's an outstanding player and an even better person and better teammate. I couldn't be prouder to coach a player than Devin McCourty."

It's rare Belichick goes that far above and beyond to tout a player, which illustrates the type of respect McCourty has garnered within one of the best franchises in sports. In turn, it's no surprise the Pats figured out a way to sign him to a fresh contract.

He'll remain a stalwart in the New England secondary while moving closer to spending his entire NFL career with one organization, a rarity for players with extended careers.