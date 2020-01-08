Hawks' Trae Young Donates to Help Cancel $1M Medical Debt for Atlanta Residents

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has impressed on the court but he is making more fans off the court with his latest act of generosity.

Young partnered with RIP Medical Debt and donated $10,000 through his foundation, which helped cancel $1,059,186.39 worth of medical debt in the Greater Atlanta Area, according to WSB-TV.

The canceled debt helped 570 people and targeted those under the federal poverty level and with debt equal to five percent or more of their gross annual income.

