Orioles RP Miguel Castro Says He Was Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2020

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Miguel Castro during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Baltimore. The Blue Jays won 11-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Miguel Castro said he was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday in the Dominican Republic, according to TMZ.

"I'm alive by the mercy of God," Castro wrote in Spanish on Instagram. "They took my chain and they wanted to kill me. It's unbelievable."

The incident took place while Castro was traveling to work out.

"They took my chains when I got there and they almost shot me," he added, per Joe Trezza of MLB.com. "Thank God that their gun got jammed."

The Dominican pitcher was reportedly unharmed physically.

"We are in contact with Miguel Castro regarding today's incident in La Romana, DR and we are very thankful that he is safe," Orioles general manager Mike Elias said in a statement.

The 25-year-old has spent parts of five seasons in the majors, appearing for the Blue Jays, Rockies and Orioles. He spent the past three years in Baltimore, accumulating a 4.06 ERA in 226 total innings during this stretch, mostly out of the bullpen. 

Related

    Orioles Announce Reliever Miguel Castro Safe After Being Robbed at Gunpoint in DR

    Baltimore Orioles logo
    Baltimore Orioles

    Orioles Announce Reliever Miguel Castro Safe After Being Robbed at Gunpoint in DR

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    MLB's War on Sign-Stealing Shifts to Alex Cora

    @ZachRymer says the Red Sox manager is at the center of the latest scandal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's War on Sign-Stealing Shifts to Alex Cora

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Will the Orioles Sign Another Major League Position Player?

    Baltimore Orioles logo
    Baltimore Orioles

    Will the Orioles Sign Another Major League Position Player?

    Camden Chat
    via Camden Chat

    Win-Win Trades to Shift MLB's Balance of Power 😮

    Potential deals that could change everything

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Win-Win Trades to Shift MLB's Balance of Power 😮

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report