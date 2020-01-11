Copa del Rey 2020: 2nd-Round Odds, Schedule and Picks

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Copa del Rey takes centre stage on the Spanish football domestic calendar this weekend, with a number of big-name teams in action in the competition.

Sevilla are probably the most high-profile side involved in the second round, as they travel to fourth-tier Escobedo seeking to avoid a shock. Athletic Bilbao and Getafe are also in action, as they visit Sestao River and Badalona, respectively.

Jaen's win over Alaves was the biggest story of the first round of the competition, and the fourth-tier side will be out to produce a similar shock on Sunday when they host top-flight Levante.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Valencia are involved in the Spanish Super Cup and will subsequently enter the tournament in the next round.

Saturday, January 11th

11 a.m. - Gimnastic vs. Real Zaragoza*

11 a.m. - Haro Deportivo vs. Osasuna*

11 a.m. - Murcia* vs. Mirandes

11 a.m. - Zamora vs. Real Mallorca*

3 p.m. - Ebro* vs. Ponferradina

3 p.m. - Portugalete vs. Real Betis*

3 p.m. - Real Murcia vs. Leganes*

4 p.m. - Rayo Majadahonda vs. Tenerife*

4 p.m. - Ibiza vs. Albacete*

4:30 p.m. - Yeclano* vs. Elche

5 p.m. - Badajoz vs. Las Palmas*

6 p.m. - Badalona vs. Getafe*

6 p.m. - Cartagena vs. Girona*

6 p.m. - Huelva* vs. Fuenlabrada

6 p.m. - Sestao vs. Athletic Bilbao*

6 p.m. - Leonesa vs. Huesca*

7 p.m. - Logrones* vs. Cadiz

8 p.m. - Marbella vs. Valladolid*

8 p.m. - Orihuela vs. Villarreal*

8 p.m. - Tamaraceite vs. Granada*

Sunday, January 12

11 a.m. - Unionistas vs. Deportivo la Coruna*

11 a.m. - Escobedo vs. Sevilla*

11 a.m. - Cacereno vs. Eibar*

11 a.m. - Reyes vs. Espanyol*

3 p.m. - Ceuta vs. Real Sociedad*

3 p.m. - Merida vs. Celta Vigo*

3 p.m. - Jaen vs. Levante*

4 p.m. - Barakaldo vs. Rayo Vallecano*

*Picks

Tournament Odds

Barcelona - 9/4

Real Madrid - 3/1

Atletico Madrid - 6/1

Sevilla - 9/1

Valencia - 14/1

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker



Round 2 Preview

Although the introduction of Real Madrid and Barcelona into the Copa brings more worldwide focus for the tournament, the early stages of the competition so far have had some dramatic moments to savour.

Jaen were the story of Round 1, as they found a way to beat top-flight Alaves 3-1. The Spanish Football Podcast summed up why the win over the La Liga outfit would have meant so much to the Andalusian club:

Levante will be in their crosshairs next, as they seek to take down another top division outfit. The visitors have been one of La Liga's most inconsistent teams this season, as they sit 12th in the table after a defeat to Atletico last week.

The biggest winners of the first round were Real Sociedad, as they offered an insight into why they've been one of the most exciting teams in Europe this term.

Becerri were able to keep the San Sebastian outfit out for 37 minutes, but when Robin Le Normand opened the scoring, the floodgates opened. Sociedad went on to win 8-0, with all their goals coming inside a devastating 38-minute spell.

The Sociedad YouTube channel shared the highlights from that heavy victory, with former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj notching a hat-trick:

Ceuta will be the team seeking to keep La Real under wraps this time, although that will be a big challenge for the fourth-division side.

Elsewhere, Sevilla will be expected to continue their progression in the competition against Cantabrian minnows Escobedo. The latter were able to produce a surprise in Round 1 when they beat Malaga 2-0 on home soil.

After back-to-back losses in La Liga, Getafe will also be seeking a confidence boost when they visit Badalona.