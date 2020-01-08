Patriots' Tom Brady on Future in Message to Fans: 'I Still Have More to Prove'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Coming off a disappointing end to the season, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sounds determined to play in 2020.

In a post on Instagram, the three-time NFL MVP wrote about the lessons he's learned throughout his career and in 2019 before declaring, "I know I still have more to prove."

After New England's 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Saturday's AFC Wild Card Game, Brady spoke to reporters about his future.

"I would say [retirement is] pretty unlikely," he said. "Hopefully, unlikely."

If Brady returns for a 21st season, the big question is if it will be for the Patriots. The 14-time Pro Bowler will become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told NBC Sports' Peter King his hope is Brady either decides to return to New England or retires rather than play for another organization.

Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick have a number of key roster decisions to make this offseason. The team has 16 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, including Brady, Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy, Matthew Slater and Jamie Collins.

Brady will turn 43 on Aug. 3 and often struggled in 2019 with a receiving corps that didn't have Rob Gronkowski. His 24 touchdown passes were his fewest in a 16-game season since 2006, and his 53.8 QBR ranked 17th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks.