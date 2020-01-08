Clemson vs. LSU: NFL Draft Prospects in CFP Championship 2020

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The rosters of both College Football Playoff National Championship participants are littered with players that should hear their names called in the first few rounds of the 2020 NFL draft.

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow is the main attraction for NFL fans tuning into the January 13 contest because he is projected as the No. 1 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in a handful of mock drafts.

Clemson Tigers linebacker Isaiah Simmons and wide receiver Tee Higgins, as well as LSU safety Grant Delpit sit in the Top 20 on the latest big board from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

In total, 10 prospects from Clemson and LSU are in Miller's Top 100, and there is a good chance each of them makes an impact in the Superdome.

National Championship Draft Prospects

LSU

QB Joe Burrow (No. 2 overall prospect)

S Grant Delpit (No. 15)

CB Kristian Fulton (No. 23)

EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 31)

WR Justin Jefferson (No. 40)

Burrow has been the top star of LSU's campaign with 5,208 passing yards and 55 touchdowns.

Although the NFL draft is still three months away, Burrow appears to be locked into the No. 1 selection, as the Bengals look for a new quarterback.

The National Championship could be the perfect cap to a terrific senior season. In his last four contests, Burrow has 17 passing touchdowns.

Burrow is the No. 2 overall prospect behind Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, but due to Cincinnati's quarterback need, he will likely be chosen first.

Four of the scores he tossed in the Peach Bowl went to wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who could be a part of a loaded positional class.

Jefferson has 21 receptions for 342 yards and five touchdowns in his last two games against the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners.

His performances in LSU's two biggest games of the season to date should boost his stock going into the evaluation process.

But Jefferson faces stiff competition at the position that is currently headlined by Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

The wide receiver selections could come down to preference of the teams in the mid-to-late first round, and if the LSU junior impresses enough, he could sneak into the bottom of the opening round.

Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton are expected to continue LSU's strong tradition of producing professional defensive backs.

In the last three seasons, at least one LSU defensive back has been taken in the first two rounds.

If Delpit and Fulton both go in the first 32 selections, they would be the second pair of LSU secondary players to be taken in the first round in the last four seasons.

Jamal Adams and Tre'Davious White went sixth and 27th, respectively, in the 2017 NFL draft to the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

Both players should get an NFL-quality test in the National Championship against Higgins and Justyn Ross that could add to their game tape.

Edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson leads Ed Orgeron's side with 6.5 sacks and also has 58 tackles and two passes defended.

He could be one of the keys to putting pressure on Trevor Lawrence. Based off his current position on the big board, he may make an impact for a playoff team in 2020.

Clemson

LB Isaiah Simmons (No. 5)

WR Tee Higgins (No. 12)

CB A.J. Terrell (No. 56)

RB Travis Etienne (No. 59)

OL John Simpson (No. 62)

The Clemson player with the most professional eyes on him will probably be quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but he is still a year away from being eligible to declare for the NFL draft.

Two of his top weapons could star in New Orleans and be mainstays in NFL offenses in the fall.

Higgins is the team's top receiver with 1,115 receiving yards on 55 receptions.

The junior missed a majority of the first half in the Fiesta Bowl, which is why he managed four receptions for 33 yards.

In the ACC Championship Game, Higgins produced 182 yards and three scores on nine catches.

The No. 4 wide receiver ranking is nothing to gripe about in the 2020 draft class, as Jeudy, Lamb and Alabama's Henry Ruggs III are spectacular in their own right.

Travis Etienne may be the hidden gem of the draft class, as his current rating has him landing in the second round.

The 1,536-rusher flew under the national radar this season because Clemson played in fewer high-profile games than Ohio State and Wisconsin, who are sending J.K. Dobbins and Jonathan Taylor to the NFL draft.

Etienne caught our attention once again in the Fiesta Bowl with his blazing speed on a pair of touchdown catches.

In 2019, the second round was a fertile ground for productive offensive rookies, as Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders, San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Tennessee wide receiver A.J. Brown and Denver quarterback Drew Lock were among the players selected from Nos. 33-64.

John Simpson is a member of the Clemson offensive line that has kept Lawrence upright for a majority of the season. The Tigers conceded 15 sacks in 13 games.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons and defensive back A.J. Terrell are looking to thrive in their second straight title game.

In the 44-16 win over Alabama, Simmons made nine tackles and Terrell returned an interception for a touchdown.

Simmons leads the ACC side with 97 tackles and six sacks, and he should be a constant menace to both aspects of LSU's offense.

Terrell will be tasked with quieting Jefferson and/or JaMarr Chase in an attempt to slow down LSU's offense.

The best way for Terrell to make an impact is to not be noticed, which for a corner is the best possible situation. If he plays well against LSU's top wideouts, he may have a chance to boost himself up from No. 56.

